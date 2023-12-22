Bhopal: Important Posting Of IAS, IPS Officers To Go Into Hands Of Centre

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The changes in state politics indicate that the central leadership and the RSS will have direct interference in the government’s functioning.

The posting of IAS and IPS officers will be done on the basis of green signal from different levels. The Chief Minister, the Chief Secretary and the Principal Secretary used to carry out administrative reshuffle after holding discussions. Now the central leadership’s permission has to be taken for transferring officers holding important positions.

The BJP has to take permission from the central leadership after holding talks with the party organisation. The organisation will collect information through its men about the officers whose names have been proposed by the government for transfer.

Then the transfer order will be issued. Besides the BJP, RSS will play an important role in a few important postings. The RSS has had a lot of say in the culture department and in the universities. Now the government has to consult some important leaders of the RSS for posting of some officers.

The government as well as the party organisation will have a lot of say in appointing the chief secretary, principal secretaries, officers to be posted in the CM’s Secretariat, collectors and SPs. According to sources, a team is being set up in Delhi, which will examine the proposed postings and give its reports to the central leadership.

Before the posting of any officer to the Centre, information about the official concerned is collected from 360 Degree. Before the posting of officers by the state government, the BJP leadership will collect all the information about them.

Mukesh Gupta becomes TNCP, Vashishth shifted from CM’s secretariat

The government on Thursday transferred two IAS officers. Principal Secretary (PS) Mukesh Gupta was shifted from the post of director of Town and Country Planning (TNCP). Gupta will remain PS of planning, finance and statistics department. Labour commissioner Shrikant Banoth has been given the additional charge of director of TNCP. Neeraj Vashisth, who was in the CM’s secretariat, was posted as deputy secretary.

Vashisth is considered very close and loyal to former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.