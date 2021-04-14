Bhopal: Have urged railways to help transport medical oxygen to Madhya Pradesh, says chief minister

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday said he has urged the Railways to facilitate the transportation of medical oxygen to the state for its speedy delivery amid the COVID-19 surge.

Talking to reporters here, Chouhan also said there is no shortage Remdesivir injections in the state-run hospitals, and the government will also provide the key anti-viral drug to private hospitals.

Chouhan said he has also directed officials to transport Remdesivir injections by using planes, if needed. Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday reported a record spike of 8,998 COVID-19 cases and 40 casualties.

Medical-grade oxygen is used for the treatment of critical COVID-19 patients and in other cases of respiratory diseases.

"I accept that the availability of oxygen is a challenge. I have made a suggestion and requested Railway Minister Piyush Goyal to see if oxygen tankers can be loaded on goods trains. I don't know if it is possible practically or not," Chouhan told reporters here.

This will save the time taken for the transportation of oxygen tankers from places like Rourkela (Odisha) and Bhilai (Chhattisgarh), located far from MP, he said.