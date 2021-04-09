Madhya Pradesh: Temporary hospitals to be set up in big govt buildings, says Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that temporary hospitals will be set up in the big buildings of the government. Chouhan made the statement at a press conference on Friday. He said he had planned to send the proposal for setting up temporary hospitals to the private sector, too. Chouhan said that, besides the new campus of Makhanlal Chaturvedi University, there were many government buildings where temporary hospitals could be set up.

The chief minister said efforts were being made to increase the number of beds in the big cities, as well as in the small towns. The government was also making arrangements for free treatment of corona patients in private hospitals, Chouhan said.

There would be no dearth of oxygen, he said, adding that the Centre had already asked Bhilai Steel Plant to supply oxygen to the state. The chief minister said he had held discussions with the minister for industries and commerce, Piyush Goyal, who had assured him that there would not be any scarcity of oxygen in the state. He further said that, in the vaccination drive, the thrust would be on the rural areas from Sunday to Wednesday.

The government would soon start the second campaign against corona, he said, adding that whoever tested positive would be isolated and treated during the drive. The corona volunteers would soon be given responsibilities, Chouhan added.