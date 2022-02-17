Bhopal: Hamidia Sports defeats Riyaan Water by 3 wickets in Corporate Veteran Masters' Cricket tournament

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Hamidia Sports defeated Riyaan Water by three wickets on Thursday at the first Corporate Veteran Masters Cricket tournament being played at the Old Campion ground here. CorpIT defeated Farhan Masters in another match at the tournament.

Playing first, Ryan Water set a score of 138 runs in 20 overs for the loss of 9 wickets. Abhishek contributed 49 runs to the score, Shubham contributed 23 and Raunak pitted in 20 runs.

Mukesh Upadhyaya of Hamidia Sports took three wickets, Naman took two and Usama took one wicket.

Chasing the score, Hamidia Sports scored 142 runs in 17.2 overs for the loss of seven wickets and won the match by three wickets.

Lokesh contributed 70 runs, Amiduddin 19 and Mukesh Upadhyay contributed 17 runs to victory. Deepak Malviya of Ryan Water took four wickets and Rishi, Yasir and Piyush took one wicket each.

Lokesh was adjudged man of the match.

In the second match, CorpIT set a score of 148, batting first. Former Ranji player Mohnish Mishra contributed 43 runs to the score, Brajesh Tomar pitted in 39 runs and Jatin Saxena contributed 23 runs.

Shahab, Umar, Aslam and Azhar of Farhan Masters took one wicket each.

Chasing the score, Farhan Masters could only score 141 runs in the stipulated over with Ambiya Khanís 41 runs and Asadís 31 runs.

Arshad, Chetan, Mayank and Satish Lara took one wicket each from CorpIT.

Mohnish Mishra was the man of the match.

Published on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 11:37 PM IST