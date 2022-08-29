Bhopal: Halali dam backwaters damage standing paddy crops in 20 villages of Berasia block

This year floodwater has reached homes, destroying even harvested crops and household belongings |

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Backwaters of Halali Dam have damaged paddy crops of around 20 villages in Berasia block of Bhopal district. The flooding has damaged crops in around 25,000 acre in the Berasia block. The dam is overflowing at 462.2 m, which is 2.59 m above its Full Tank Level (FTL) 459.61m.

Water overflowing from Halali dam has flooded 20 villages situated in its catchment area in Bhopal and Raisen districts. Unabated water flow from the reservoir for almost a week has led to deluge in villages including Barri, Pipaliya, Momanpur, Bhenskheda. Several houses, crops and farmlands have suffered extensive damages.

Villagers said that it was not the first time that they have suffered losses due to flooding in the area as they have faced similar situations in 2006, 2009, 2012, 2016 and 2019.

The villagers have though have been suffering losses due to waterlogging in their fields annually since 2019, this year the Halali floodwaters have even reached their homes, destroying even the harvested crops kept for sale and the household belongings.

“Every two to four years we face massive floods in the area. Crops worth lakhs are damaged, but the government has not been able to compensate us for the damages, said one of the villagers.

Berasia MLA Vishnu Khatri said, “ State government has sanctioned Rs 22 crore for construction of sluice gates in Halali Dam to release excess water. But due to the corona pandemic, construction could not be started. The work will start after the rains. The backwater has damaged the crops.”

At a distance of 39 km from Bhopal, Halali Dam is a manmade reservoir located at Khoha village in Raisen district. Also known as Samrat Ashok Sagar Project, Halali Dam was constructed in 1973 on Halali River, a tributary of river Betwa.