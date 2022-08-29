Bhopal: Meet MP’s Chai-Preneur who along with garma garam chai brewed success, self –reliance and hundreds of jobs with a simple idea

Prafull Billore | FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh)

Chai start ups are swarming urban pockets, of late but “MBA Chai Wala’, a now well-known brand established by a Madhya Pradesh native in year 2017 in Ahmedabad (Gujarat), had been among the frontrunners as the trend had started to catch eyeballs a few years ago.

Now 25, Prafull Billore, a Dhar native, who had founded this unique brand now owns a chain of around 140 chai outlets across the length and breadth of the country and Kashmir is the next stop for this inspiring franchise.

“We are coming up with at least two franchised outlets in Srinagar in next few months,” Prafull told freepressjournal.in.

However much like other glittering entrepreneurship tales, this story also symbolizes rags to riches journey comprising hard work, struggle and conviction.

Prafull, a native of tiny village Labra in Dhar, around 60km from Indore, completed schooling and college from Dhar before turning into an MBA aspirant eyeing IIMs at Indore. His quest for a berth in IIMs did not produce the intended result and the young boy then set out on a journey across the nation. He briefly settled in Gujarat also working at a fast food outlet in Ahmedabad earning Rs 37 an hour and around this time, he dreamt of having a restaurant of his own.

As such an outlet required Rs 15-20 lakh investment, Prafull in year 2017 asked his family to send money for studies and with a paltry sum of Rs 8,500 started a roadside stall selling tea. When customers did not approach him, he himself started approaching customers with tea and hearing his fluent English and business expertise gathered during management preparation days, he became instant hit with the customers.

He had named his stall Mr Billore and after adding Ahmedabad to it, MBA Chai Wala brand was born.

An updated entrepreneur, Prafull had also used marketing tactics like Open Mic Sessions, book drives and offers like 'free tea to singles' on Valentine’s Day, his business grew by leaps and bounds and he never looked back since then. Soon after he started getting orders for marriages and events and soon after he established his own brand franchising outlets across India. "From North to down South, and East to West, I have my brand presence across the country," he said.

However for obvious reasons, the sailing wasn’t smooth always for the boy as the family did not like his early idea of selling tea at roadside tapri. Family turned anxious as locals and relatives started mocking them calling their son a chaiwala. “Even a restaurant was okay but selling tea on roadside is quire shameful,” his family used to tell him.

However with his grit and tenacity, he has turned the tables on the society and his home town as he is greeted with respect and admiration everywhere and even those who ridiculed him now look up to him with great respect and appreciation.

Thousands of youths have contacted me for advice and I tell them, a degree is not the only thing which helps your career. “Ability to grasp new things, hard work and sharing profits with others; are the things young entrepreneurs need to excel,” said Billore who now wishes to engage in social work to contribute to the society.

The young businessman has generated around 700 jobs through his outlets besides having 70 employees in his own company. Barring his engagements in Mumbai, he mostly operates from Indore in Madhya Pradesh. His company also has hired many youths from his native region.

Besides featuring on prominent platforms as a motivational speaker, Prafull has been a Tedx speaker and attracts thousands of youths with his podcast and other social media channels.

Not only this, in last few months, he has turned into an angel investor and has invested into 7-8 start up ideas belonging to budding entrepreneurs.

“Think Big-Start Small,” advised Prafull to budding entrepreneurs urging them to keep working hard and leaning even if you need to turn to juniors and people much younger.