Bhopal: Had puffed rice, tea for lunch, says resident as people live without electricity for over 10 hours

A woman at her house in Kalyan Nagar in Bhopal on Monday |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): People in the city had to face difficulties due to disruption in power supply for more than 10 hours due to heavy rain on Monday. They couldn’t get drinking water, cook food and use mobile phones as they could not charge them. Free Press talked to a section of residents about difficulties they faced. Excerpts:

Had murmure

Due to disruption of power supply since morning, we faced problems in cooking food and doing other household chores. We only had murmure (puffed rice) and tea till 9 pm. Children are getting bored and annoyed as there are no means of entertainment. We are also unable to charge our mobile phones. Don’t know when power supply will resume. We had never ever seen such a situation before.

-Vandana Nayak, artist

……..

No water

There is shortage of drinking water due to disruption of power supply for more than 12 hours. Even there is no water to use in the toilet. We are not getting drinking water in the market as shops are closed due to heavy rain. I haven’t eaten food, only had tea in evening. We called electricity department every 20 minutes to know when would power supply resume and every time they said it would be done soon but it didn’t. We are still waiting.

Preeti Tripathi, MIS expert

………

Couldn’t step out

We couldn’t step out from house as there has been heavy rainfall accompanied by gusty wind since morning. We didn’t go to office. There is huge traffic and water on the road. So, we are at home. There was no power supply for 12 hours.

Iqbal Beg, social activist

…………..

Caused discomfort

The continuous rain has caused dicomfort. Students are facing problems in getting food due to waterlogging. Water gushed in houses, has opened way for many water-borne diseases.

Vivek Singh, student