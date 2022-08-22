Bhopal: Incessant rain disrupts air, road connectivity in MP

ANI Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Air as well road connectivity has been disrupted due to heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours in various parts of the state.

UP chief minister Yogi AdityaNath and Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel could not land in Bhopal on Monday to attain a meeting with Union Home minister Amit Shah at Minto Hall.

Due to heavy rain trees have been uprooted at many places in Bhopal.

Bhopal municipal corporation team and fire brigade team have been deployed to remove the trees from roads and residential areas. Similarly, there is prolonged load shedding in many residential areas in Bhopal.

Bhopal recorded a 20 cm rainfall in the last 24 hours.

Guna recorded 17.4 cm while Sagar recorded 16.1 cm and Jabalpur recorded 15.8cm. Similarly, Bhopal recorded an average of 15.1 cm of rainfall in the last 24 hours.

Around 19.5 cm of rainfall was recorded in Bairagarh while 13.1 cm at Berasia and 13.3 cm in the Kolar belt. Cruise Boat is submerged in Upper Lake. A joint team of Bhopal Municipal corporation and MP Tourism has been deployed to handle it at the boat club.

As far as state-level status is concerned, 17 sluice gates of Bergi dam and 13 sluice gates of Tawa dam have been opened. Similarly, road connectivity between Obedulaganj and Betul has been disrupted.