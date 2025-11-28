 MP News: Tikamgarh Constable Caught Red-Handed Taking ₹12k Bribe For Bail, Pushes Lokayukta Team & Flees
Updated: Friday, November 28, 2025, 06:40 PM IST
Tikamgarh (Madhya Pradesh): A constable in Madhya Pradesh's Tikamgarh was caught red-handed accepting a bribe of ₹12,000 on Thursday night. However, he managed to flee after pushing the Lokayukta officers.

According to reports, Constable Pankaj Yadav had demanded a total bribe of ₹20,000 from an applicant, Ankit Tiwari, in exchange for bail, of which he had already taken ₹8,000.

Acting on a tip-off, a six-member team of the Sagar Lokayukta laid a trap to apprehend the suspect red-handed. However, the accused managed to escape by pushing the officers present at the spot. The constable left his jacket and car at the scene but fled with the ₹12,000 bribe money.

According to TI Kamal Singh Uikey, the Lokayukta team seized the constable's car and sent it to the rural police station.

A case has been registered against Kotwali police station in-charge Brijendra Chachoudiya under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The Lokayukta also possesses his audio recordings, highlighting the seriousness of the matter. Meanwhile, the Lokayukta team has launched a manhunt to nab Pankaj Yadav.

