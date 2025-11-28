 MP News: Elderly Woman Beaten in Panchayat Meeting On Witchcraft Suspicion In Jabalpur
Arimitra BoseUpdated: Friday, November 28, 2025, 04:26 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Elderly Woman Beaten in Panchayat Meeting On Witchcraft Suspicion In Jabalpur | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A woman was summoned and brutally assaulted over suspicion of practising witchcraft during a village panchayat meeting in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur.

According to reports, an elderly woman identified as Budho Bai, a resident of Bhikampur village in Jabalpur, was summoned by the village Mahant during a panchayat meeting and accused of abducting his daughter and practising black magic on her.

The Mahant claimed that the woman ‘appeared in his dream’ and abducted his daughter at 2 am to perform black magic. Panchayat members also accused her of using lemons and vermilion for occult rituals.

Upon hearing the accusations, the panchayat members, in their act of ‘self-styled justice’, forced the elderly woman to lie on the ground and began beating her with sticks. The mob also trampled her, leaving her bleeding. Despite repeatedly pleading her innocence, no one listened. She later went to the police station and filed an FIR.

Budho Bai said, “They all started hitting me so hard that I suffered serious injuries to my head, waist, and entire body. They trampled me as the panchayat members watched.”

The woman claimed she knew nothing about the accusations and was completely innocent. She said she was called out around 11 pm and then brutally assaulted.

The victim's husband, Miraj Lal Varman, stated that he was not at home at the time of the incident. Around 9 am the Mahant, his maternal uncle, grandmother, and mother arrived at their house and claimed that his wife 'appeared in their dreams' and took away the Mahant's daughter.

Police station in-charge Abhishek Pyaasi stated that on November 24, Budho Bai was assaulted by the village's Mahant Varman, Kalu Ram Varman, and Shishupal Raju Varman on suspicion of witchcraft.

A case has been registered in the police station under sections 296, 115(2), 351(2)(3)(5) of the IPC and is being investigated. Police stated that the incident occurred in the Bhikampur police station area and the investigation is underway.

