 Bhopal: Guv Sheds Light On Importance Of Yoga
Bhopal: Guv Sheds Light On Importance Of Yoga

The National Yoga Olympiad has been held for the first time outside New Delhi.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, June 19, 2023, 02:09 AM IST
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Governor Mangu Bhai Patel addressed 640 schoolchildren, teachers and yoga gurus from 26 states during the inaugural function of the National Yoga Olympiad organised by National Council of Educational Research and Training at Ravindra Bhavan on Sunday. The National Yoga Olympiad has been held for the first time outside New Delhi.

He asked students to take satvik food and explained the importance of yoga in life. He added that Yoga Olympiad was a commendable effort to promote yoga, strengthen foundation of culture.

He appreciated India's chairmanship of G-20, organising the National Yoga Olympiad 2023 on the theme Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Director National Council of Educational Research and Training Professor Dinesh Prasad Saklani said children of Kendriya, Navodaya, Eklavya and CBSC schools participated in Yoga Olympiad. The video message of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan was broadcast at the programme.

