Bhopal: CM To Inaugurate MSME Summit Today

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will inaugurate the state-level summit, Favourable Opportunities of Economic Development - Micro, Small and Medium Industries of Madhya Pradesh, in the city on Monday. State MSME and Science and Technology Minister Omprakash Sakhlecha and chairperson of Small Industries Corporation Imarti Devi will be present.

The office-bearers of several industry associations, representatives of industrial houses, new entrepreneurs, senior officials of state and Central government will participate in the summit.

At the summit, MSME awards will be given to entrepreneurs and MoUs will be signed between companies and institutions.

P Narhari, secretary, MSME Department, said summit would promote entrepreneurial culture and develop spirit of innovation in the state. The summit will start at 9.30 am and end at 7.30 pm.

The chief minister will interact with industrialists. The summit will have 6 sessions, which will provide guidance to entrepreneurs, subject experts and youths for entrepreneurship. The sessions have been designed with focus on new possibilities in different sectors. About 1,000 new entrepreneurs from across the state will participate in the summit. MoUs will be signed with Walmart, NSE India and AISECT. MP MSME Awards for last three years 2018-19, 2019-20 and 2020-21 will be presented at the summit.

The Summit will be attended by United Nations Industrial Development Organisation India representative Rene Van Berkel, FICCI Flow national president Sudha Shivakumar, Koppal Toy Cluster CEO Kishore Rao among others.