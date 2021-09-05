Bhopal: ‘Guru Vandana’ at Gamak

Bhopal: Kathak dancer Avani Shukla and her troupe presented Guru Vandana on Sunday Evening. It was part of an event ‘Gamak,’ organised by the directorate of culture. The troupe from Ujjain also presented Aamad, Tode, Tukde, Paran and Tatkar. They wrapped up their performance of the Thumri dance. Arun Kushwaha accompanied them on tabla, Pratibha Raghuvanshi on padhant, Aastik Upadhyay on harmonium. The event ended with a performance of classical singer Madhuri Barve from Ujjain. She began with bandish in raga Rageshree in teen taal. After that she presented Bhajan ‘Bina Sanwaro se naina lage…’ Anurag Gome accompanied her on tabla and Tanya Gandhe on harmonium.

The one hour online concert was streamed on the YouTube channel of the culture department-https://youtu.be/cwDXeB6P7w4 and https://youtu.be/bEe_ZZukdC8.

Published on: Sunday, September 05, 2021