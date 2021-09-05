Bhopal: New education policy to be implemented in 4 stages in Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: With implementation of New Education Policy (NEP) 2020, doors have been opened for students to study subject other than of the stream one has selected. It has started with first year students but has its challenges that come with anything new.

“A student can now choose music as a minor subject along with commerce as his major. It sounds good but the limitation in the beginning is that a student can only opt for minor subjects that are available in that college or university,” said a Professor wishing anonymity.

State higher education minister Mohan Yadav agrees. “Such challenges will emerge initially but a committee has been formed to address such problems. Deliberations are on how to open colleges for students of other institutions for this purpose,” Yadav said.

An educationist said actual benefits of NEP will be seen after it is implemented in schools as well. The transition may take about five years for NEP to be implemented in true spirit. After then, the education system is bound to change, he added.

‘New courses designed for NEP are job-oriented’

State higher education minister Mohan Yadav talked to Shahroz Afridi about challenges and curiosities related to NEP 2020. Excerpts

How will you implement NEP in Madhya Pradesh?

We are the first state to implement NEP with this academic session. It will be implemented in four phases. This was the first phase for students of UG first year. New courses and changed syllabus for students of UG second year will be introduced next year in the second phase and for students of third year in the third phase. In the fourth year, research and UG degrees will be given. After this, post graduation will be of one year only.

Teachers and students are skeptical about NEP. Please comment

National Education Policy provisions will be explained in detail to all stakeholders, especially to first year undergraduate students. For these provisions, Frequently Asked Questions have been prepared to provide clarity. The committee will ensure that NEP 2020 is implemented effectively in the state and benefits everyone. Online and offline workshops are on for teachers to familiarise them with NEP and its provisions.

Students worry about employment. What do you have to say?

The new certificate and diploma courses designed for NEP are job-oriented. The studies will help one become an entrepreneur besides developing skills that will them to find good jobs.

How will traditional subjects provide employment?

The department of higher education has approved 459 courses in 117 government colleges across the state. All these courses are job-oriented. Besides, several colleges have started certificate courses. We have designed courses on tourism, agriculture and horticulture.

