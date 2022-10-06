Bhopal: Guddi ki gussa! Jaya Bachchan scolds selfie-takers and lensmen

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Veteran actress and Rajya Sabha member Jaya Bachchan got upset and scolded people including photo journalists who were snapping her photographs here on Wednesday.

Jaya Bachchan (74) who is a member of Rajya Sabha from Samajwadi Party was here to meet her mother when she visited Kalibari here at TT Nagar to take part in Sindoor Khela. She was accompanied to the temple by her son Abhishek Bachchan and granddaughter Navya Nanda.

When people in TT Nagar came to know about their visit they rushed to the temple so did the photo journalists who jostled with one another to take photographs of Jaya Bachchan and Abhishek.

While Abhishek was cool during their stay and he touched the head of some children as a token of his love and affection Jaya Bachchan got upset and started scolding people to avoid creating a chaotic situation. When some fans started taking selfie she said, "Kya kar rahe hain aap, sharm nahi aati aapko , chhodiye…"

Her younger sister Rita Verma said, "Thoda to lihaj kijiye… If you people behave like this, Jaya will not come to Bhopal."

The security personnel accompanying Jaya and Abhishek were there and there was no unpleasant situation either. They remained there about 10 minutes. Jaya took part in Sindoor Khela and then they departed.

Read Also Bhopal: Police officials perform shastra pujan on Vijaya Dashami