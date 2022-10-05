Bhopal: Police officials perform shastra pujan on Vijaya Dashami

Bhopal: Bhopal Police Commissioner Makrand Deoskar with other officials prepares to shoot a rifle in the air after performing Shastra Puja (worship of the weapons) on Vijaya Dashmi on Wednesday |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Like every year, police officials worshipped firearms at Nehru Nagar police line on Dussehra on Wednesday.

It was for the first time under Police Commissioner System, which was introduced last year, that senior police officials worshipped firearms.

All the senior police officers were present at shastra pujan. Police Commissioner Makrand Deoskar worshipped the firearms and performed hawan.

After rituals, celebratory firing followed. Police Commissioner Makrand Deoskar conveyed Dussehra greeting to all those present. Deputy Commissioner of Police, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Addition Commissioner of Police and other officers were also present in large number.