Bhopal: Police officials perform shastra pujan on Vijaya Dashami

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Like every year, police officials worshipped firearms at Nehru Nagar police line on Dussehra on Wednesday.
It was for the first time under Police Commissioner System, which was introduced last year, that senior police officials worshipped firearms.
All the senior police officers were present at shastra pujan. Police Commissioner Makrand Deoskar worshipped the firearms and performed hawan.
After rituals, celebratory firing followed. Police Commissioner Makrand Deoskar conveyed Dussehra greeting to all those present. Deputy Commissioner of Police, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Addition Commissioner of Police and other officers were also present in large number.
