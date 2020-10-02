Bhopal: Grandma kills new-born after mercilessly hitting 20 times

Three-day-old girl, whose body was found near a temple on Tuesday, was killed by her grand mother, claimed the police. Reason: She was born out of an illicit relation, hence the accused killed on the day she was born. Girl's grandfather was booked for disposing the body.

Police said that accused Riddhima aka Vidhya, 55, and her husband Pooran, 58, lived near G Sector. The accused was against the birth. Hence, to keep it a secret, she spent three months with nurses living nearby to learn ways of child birth at home.

The woman used a sharp pointed object to kill the girl. She hit her over 20 times to kill the girl as she did not want her to cry. Reason: Her cry would have informed neighbours of the birth. While Vidya works as a domestic help, her hubby is a labourer.

She told the police that her daughter Kajal 19, got pregnant in June. When she came to know about her daughter's pregnancy it was quite late to go for abortion. She learnt technique of carrying out delivery at home by spending time with nurses. Her daughter delivered a healthy baby girl on September 27 at an isolated place. Later, she killed the girl child mercilessly without remorse. Later, her husband Pooran wrapped the body in a cloth and disposed it. Police scanned some 100 CCTV cameras around the area where the body was found to identify the accused. They saw a man moving on a bike in a suspicious manner on the day. They got hold of him and during subsequent interrogation, the accused spilled the beans