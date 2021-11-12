Bhopal: Govt wasting hard earned money on tribal convention: Congress

Bhopal: By organising the tribal convention in Bhopal, the state government is wasting hard earned money for no use, said Congress MLA Heeralal Alawa, here on Thursday.

The money which was given for development of the tribals is being spent for a day-long programme and it would not bring any benefit to the tribals, said the Congress leader. “This money was not scheduled to be spent on such a programme, the amount needs to be spent on the development of the tribal areas as this would last for years,” said Alawa.

State media vice president Bhupendra Gupta claimed that the chief minister is trying to divert the attention of the innocent tribals, but the BJP will not reap any benefit by playing tricks, because the Congress are standing there to protect the rights of the tribal people.

ALSO READ Bhopal: Congress seeks FIR against people responsible for hospital blaze

Published on: Friday, November 12, 2021, 12:00 AM IST