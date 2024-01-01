Bhopal: Govt To Assess Cyber Attack On Website & CSIRT Progress

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): More than half a dozen government department officials will deliberate on cyber attacks on the government websites and the progress related to formation of State Computer Security Incident Response Operation Centre (CSIRT) in the city on Tuesday. Recently, malware attack was reported in urban development department, which made state government sit up and take notice.

The state home department has asked officials of nine departments to attend the meeting. They include principal secretary of science and technology, urban development department, commissioner, UDD, ADG, state cyber police, ADG, NCRB, ADG, intelligence, MPSEDC managing director, state informatics officer and CSIRT director. The officials have been told to bring details of cyber attack from January to December 2023.

They have also been told to specify types of cyber attack, its prevention, malware attack on UDD websites, update on formation of state level CSIRT, appointment of chief information security officer in every department, present security audit, steps taken on cyber attack etc.

Ranks awarded to promoted IPS officials

Director general of police Sudhir Saxena awarded ranks to promoted IPS officers at police headquarters here on Monday. Recently, the state government issued the promotion orders of 13 DIGs to IGs of the 2006 batch and 18 SPs of 2009 and 2010 batch to DIGs, on Friday. The orders came to effect from January 1.

The DGP Kumar Saxena pinned the ranks on the shoulders of ADG Deepika Suri, IG Ruchivardhan Mishra, IG Himani Khanna, IG Vineet Khanna, IG Anurag Sharma, DIG Tusharkant Vidyarthi, DIG Satyendra Kumar Shukla, DIG Prashant Khare, DIG Atul Singh, DIG Vineet Kapoor and DIG Hemant Singh Chauhan.