Bhopal: Govt launches campaign for central govt pensioners from MP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The central government on Saturday launched a nationwide campaign from here for the promotion of digital life certificates for pensioners. A one-day event for central government pensioners was conducted in collaboration with State Bank of India (SBI) at its main branch at Bada in Gwalior, an official spokesperson said.

Senior officers of the department of pension and pensioners welfare, Under Secretary Rajesh Kumar and Senior Translation Officer Anil Kumar Koiri, explained that earlier to give life certificate in physical form the aged pensioners had to queue up for hours outside banks but now, the same has been made possible at the click of a button from the comfort of their home.

The department of pension and pensioners' welfare, under the ministry of personnel, public grievances and pensions, has launched the campaign for the promotion of DLC for central government pensioners.