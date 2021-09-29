Bhopal: Govt issues SOPs for processing case against officials under Corruption Act

BHOPAL: Amendment in Section 17 A of the Prevention of Corruption Act is in limelight once again after the state government issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) this Monday. The General Administration Department (GAD) issued circular detailing the SOPs for processing case against public servants under Section 17 A of the Prevention of Corruption Act. According to the SOPs, police officer of rank of Director General of Police (DGP) only can seek approval under Section 17 A against CM, ministers, MPs, MLAs, chairmen/managing directors of public sector enterprise, judges and public servants (UPSC at level 16).

ADG rank police officials have been entitled to seek approval for IAS (level 14 and 15), senior management officers and board level directors. The Union government has suggested a single window procedure for approval of cases. Sources say that the GAD could act as the single window system as suggested by the the Union government.

The GAD has written letters to heads of all departments, commissioners and collectors. The GAD has sought names, phone numbers and email IDs of officers of the departments, who will be contacted by the police officials for seeking permission to lodge case or probe.

With amendment in force, now police officials have to take permission from appropriate authorities before any inquiry against government officials of senior ranks.

The SOPs provide details on stage wise processing of information received by police officer. It also specifies rank of police officers to seek prior approval in respect of different categories of public servants.

Published on: Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 11:53 PM IST