Bhopal: Govt is providing Subsidy Of 93 % On 5HP Pumps: Mishra

FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Home Minister Dr Narottam Mishra has ridiculed the announcements made by MPCC president Kamal Nath that the Congress would provide free electricity on 5 HP pumps if voted to power. The minister said the BJP-led state government is already giving subsidy of 92% to 93 % on 5 horse power pumps of farmers.

He was interacting with media persons after Nath’s presser in which latter had made a series of announcements for the welfare of farmers. On Nath’s announcement to provide 12 hour uninterrupted power supply to farmers, he said that the state government is providing 10 hours electricity to farmers and at some places, under Kusum Yojana, the electricity is being even provided for 12 hours.

Terming Nath as a leader who lives in dreams, he said that once again the Congress has promised to waive-off farmers’ loan but the Congress needs to apologise in public y for failing to waive off the farmers loan during its 15 months’ tenure.

On being asked that Nath also announced to take out Kisan Nyay Yatra, the minister said that those who have done injustice to farmers are talking about justice. Moreover, the state government had already waived off 9.5 lakh farmers’ loan interest amounting to Rs 1800 crore.

