 Bhopal: Govt is providing Subsidy Of 93 % On 5HP Pumps: Mishra
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Govt is providing Subsidy Of 93 % On 5HP Pumps: Mishra

Bhopal: Govt is providing Subsidy Of 93 % On 5HP Pumps: Mishra

Mocks Nath’s announcement of providing free electricity on 5HP pumps

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, July 26, 2023, 11:29 PM IST
article-image
FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Home Minister Dr Narottam Mishra has ridiculed the announcements made by MPCC president Kamal Nath that the Congress would provide free electricity on 5 HP pumps if voted to power. The minister said the BJP-led state government is already giving subsidy of 92% to 93 % on 5 horse power pumps of farmers.

He was interacting with media persons after Nath’s presser in which latter had made a series of announcements for the welfare of farmers. On Nath’s announcement to provide 12 hour uninterrupted power supply to farmers, he said that the state government is providing 10 hours electricity to farmers and at some places, under Kusum Yojana, the electricity is being even provided for 12 hours.

Terming Nath as a leader who lives in dreams, he said that once again the Congress has promised to waive-off farmers’ loan but the Congress needs to apologise in public y for failing to waive off the farmers loan during its 15 months’ tenure.

On being asked that Nath also announced to take out Kisan Nyay Yatra, the minister said that those who have done injustice to farmers are talking about justice. Moreover, the state government had already waived off 9.5 lakh farmers’ loan interest amounting to Rs 1800 crore.

Read Also
Bhopal: 'Visit Gwalior's Data Bandi Chhod Gurudwara As Well', Narottam Mishra Asks Priyanka Gandhi...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Govt is providing Subsidy Of 93 % On 5HP Pumps: Mishra

Bhopal: Govt is providing Subsidy Of 93 % On 5HP Pumps: Mishra

Bhopal: Last Two Free-Ranging Cheetahs Dodge Tranqualising Team

Bhopal: Last Two Free-Ranging Cheetahs Dodge Tranqualising Team

Madhya Pradesh: Man Held For Bludgeoning Wife To Death In Umaria

Madhya Pradesh: Man Held For Bludgeoning Wife To Death In Umaria

Madhya Pradesh: NSUI Workers Gherao PG College In Bina, Level Allegations On Principal For...

Madhya Pradesh: NSUI Workers Gherao PG College In Bina, Level Allegations On Principal For...

Madhya Pradesh: Man Falls To Death While Boarding Moving Train In Satna

Madhya Pradesh: Man Falls To Death While Boarding Moving Train In Satna