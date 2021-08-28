Bhopal: Govt cancels 3 Vypam job exams after paper leaks

BHOPAL: State government, on Friday, cancelled three recruitment examinations following question paper leak, home minister Narottam Mishra told the media on Friday. According to the home minister, these examinations are Gramin Krishi Vistar Adhikari, Senior Krishi Vistar Adhikari and Nursing examination.

MP Professional Examination Board (MPPEB known as Vyapam) conducted the recruitment examinations. Investigation was made in all 10 recruitment examinations but an Narottam Mishra, told media, "Candidates had raised the issue of paper leak of Senior Krishi Vistar Adhikari recruitment examination held on February 11.They said that question paper was leaked on February 10 before the exam date. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took cognizance and ordered investigation. We called report from authority and observers but did not find any lacuna."

Mishra said, "We assigned other agencies for electronic support in investigation and then it was found that during downloading the question paper, it was leaked. So Senior Krishi Vistar Adhikar and other two examinations including Nursing have been cancelled. Candidates had not complained about other two examinations. "But we conducted investigation in all the 10 recruitment examinations. Other seven examinations were found ok so we have cancelled three examinations," he said

PCC chief Kamal Nath has demanded a CBI inquiry into matter. Nath said, " It is Vyapam scam-2 so state government should hand it over to CBI for further probe as it is related to future of hundreds of candidates in Madhya Pradesh." .

