Bhopal: Govindpura Constituency Logs 63.03% Voter Turnout

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A voter turnout of 63.03% was recorded in the Govindpura constituency. In 2018 elections, the turnout was 59.73%, while in 2013, it stood at 61%. The current contest features incumbent BJP MLA Krishna Gaur against Congress’s Ravindra Sahu.

Gaur won in 2018 with 125,487 votes against INC’s Girish Sharma who received 79,128 votes. During polling hours, when Free Press interacted with voters, a first-time voter, S Khushi said, “The overall experience was so good, I learned how to vote, which was so amusing for me.”

Another first-time voter, Khushboo said that she voted for the one she always wanted to, which was the only thing she found exciting about the voting.

Despite the overall smooth conduct of elections, a minor dispute marred proceedings at polling booth numbers 192 and 193 of the constituency. A clash between workers from Congress and BJP ensued, resulting in injuries to Congress worker Ajay Sahu.

However, the security personnel present at the spot took control of the situation. Additionally, some voters near Govindpura area reported issues with missing names on the voting list, preventing them from casting their votes despite having valid voter cards.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)