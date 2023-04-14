Bhopal: Governor Patel inaugurates the mobile health service vehicle of Red Cross

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Governor Mangubhai Patel inaugurated the Indian Red Cross Society's mobile medical health service vehicle by flagging it off at Raj Bhavan on Thursday. He inspected the mobile vehicle and reviewed the medical arrangements. The vehicle was inaugurated after duly worshiping it.

Notably, on the occasion of Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Jayanti, the health service vehicle is being operated by the Red Cross M.P. state branch in Bhopal. Red Cross State Branch Chairman Gagan Kolhe said that regular health camps will be organised in remote areas of Bhopal metropolis with the use of mobile health service vehicles. Along with health check-up by the service vehicle, a public awareness campaign will also be launched for diseases spread by infection. Necessary material for health protection will also be distributed from the vehicle.

General Secretary Red Cross Pradeep Tripathi, Managing Committee member Sanjeev Gulati, Laxmendra Maheshwari and others were present.