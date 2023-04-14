Madhya Pradesh: 53 strong rooms set up to keep EVMs and VVPATs safe ahead of assembly elections; 2 each in Bhopal & Indore

Representational Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 53 godowns have been set up across 31 districts of the state to keep the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail devices (VVPATs) safe for the upcoming assembly elections.

According to a Nai Dunia report, these godowns will be used as strong rooms after the voting is completed. Two godowns each have been set up in Bhopal and Indore in this regard.

The machines of Niwari district will be kept separately in the godown of Tikamgarh.

According to chief electoral officer Anupam Rajan, these godowns have been constructed at a cost of Rs 220 crore to keep EVMs and VVPATs safe.

He said, “There is a provision to keep the data of the machines safe for 45 days after the declaration of the election results. If there is no election petition during this period, then as per the requirement the machines are used by the Election Commission in other states as well.”

Rajan also told that due to lack of separate godown arrangement, till now, the machines were kept in colleges or where strong rooms were made.

CCTV installed, security guards on 24 hour duty

“CCTV cameras have been installed in the godowns for the security of EVMs. Armed security guards are on duty 24 hours a day. Apart from this, there is a system to enter the details of each person who came to inspect the godown in the log book. The opening of the godown is informed in advance in writing to the recognized national parties, so that they may be present if they so desire”, he further added.