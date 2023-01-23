Bhopal: Governor Mangubhai Patel to inaugurate 5-day Lokrang on Republic Day

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Governor Mangubhai Patel will inaugurate the five-day Lokrang at Ravindra Bhavan on January 26. Principal Secretary, culture and tourism, Sheo Shekhar Shukla said that the five-day event would be themed on the lifestyle of nomadic, semi-nomadic and denotified tribes.

The event will begin with dance drama, Charaiveti, based on the life of denotified Kalbelia community. Directed by theatre actor and director Ramchandra Singh from Bhopal, the hour-long dance drama will be presented by film actor Himani Shivpuri and 95-year-old Padma Shri Rai dancer Ram Sahay Pandey as narrators. About 100 artistes will perform in the dance drama, written by Yogesh Tripathi from Rewa and Aditi Gaur from Bhopal.

A performance of Pandwani singer Padma Vibhushan Teejan Bai who belongs to Pardhi community, and Sufi singer Padma Shri Bharti Bandhu, will be held on January 27 and on January 30.

The artistes from UK, Ukraine and Egypt will perform on the theme Deshantar whereas nomadic and folk communities of Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Odisha, Uttarakhand, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Gujarat will perform on the theme Dharohar.

Nispand, Dera Exhibition, Samvad and Ullas programmes will be other attractions, which will make people aware of art tradition of communities. A book fair, art and craft exhibition will also be organised.

