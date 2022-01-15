Bhopal: Government not ready to let kids compromise on education

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The director of Rajya Shiksha Kendra Dhanaraju S has issued guidelines for the parents and the schools to ensure that the students do not have to compromise on their studies, even if the schools are physically shut, as per an official statement.

Dhanaraju sent the instructions to all the district collectors on Saturday to ensure that information reaches every home with students in it.

The elders will play the role of their mentors for students as the teachers would provide them study material including worksheets, assignments and video lectures through radio, TV or online media like WhatsApp, said the Dhanaraju.

The students will be imparted education under the governmentís programme, ëHamara Ghar-Hamara Vidyalayaí starting Monday.

A ëRadio Schoolí will be re-launched under ëHamara Ghar-Hamara Vidyalayaí programme, wherein the classes will be relayed simultaneously by all the broadcasting centers of All India Radio and Vividh Bharati located in the state.

The classes will run from Monday to Saturday between 11 am to 12 noon for the students of elementary classes.

Study material will also be provided through DigiLep WhatsApp groups. Along with this, students will also work on the Atgrade exercise book at their homes.

The parents and guardians have been instructed to set up a separate corner at home for the students to focus on their studies.

