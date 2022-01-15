Bhopal: Sudharshan Chakra corps celebrates 74th Army Day

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Sudarshan Chakra Corps commemorated the 74th Army Day by organising a solemn wreath laying ceremony at the War Memorial by Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth, General Officer Commanding, Sudarshan Chakra Corps on Saturday.

The event was organised by observing all COVID protocols and guidelines.

Army Day is celebrated every year on 15 January in recognition of Lieutenant General (later Field Marshal) KM Cariappa’s taking over as the first Command-in-Chief of the Indian Army from General Sir Francis Butcher, the last British Commander-in-Chief of Independent India.

Army Day marks a day to salute our valiant soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty, upholding highest traditions of the Army. The day was commemorated by organising military parades and equipment displays.

On this occasion, the General Officer exhorted all ranks to maintain the highest state of operational readiness to meet any security challenges.

ALSO READ Bhopal: State government bans visitors from meeting jail inmates till March end

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, January 15, 2022, 05:59 PM IST