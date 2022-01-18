Bhopal: Government initiates process to legalise unauthorized colonies in time frame

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government initiated the process for legalising unauthorised colonies in the state close on the heels of amendment in rules regarding development of colonies, as per official statement.

Minister for urban administration and development Bhupendra Singh instructed the authorities concerned on Monday to take action to legalize unauthorised colonies in a time frame.

In this regard, said the minister, Madhya Pradesh Nagarpalika (Colony Development) Rules-2021 have been issued.

He said this would benefit about 6000 citizens living in unauthorized colonies.

The minister said before making the rules, a detailed discussion was held with the representatives of all the concerned parties and public representatives. Objections and suggestions were taken from citizens regarding the draft. After this the final Nagarpalika (Colony Development) Rules-2021 were published.

With regard to the external development of authorized colonies, he said, it had been clarified that permission would be given by the competent authority to connect the basic infrastructure of the colony with the water supply, sewerage system and drainage system of the city.

The reimbursement of the expenditure incurred in this will be done by the colonizer. It is proposed to validate a single registration of colonizer for the entire state. This arrangement will be done online. Madhya Pradesh Housing Construction and Infrastructure Development Board, Development Authorities, Smart City Corporation Limited and Municipalities have been exempted from the obligation of registration of colonizers.

The need for police verification of colonizers at the time of registration has been done away with. At various stages, provisions for appeal have been made on the decisions of the competent authority. Development permission is not necessary for the proposed city development scheme, but permission for colonization is necessary on the final plot.

While rationalizing the permission fee for the development of the colony, it has been linked to the collector guideline price prevailing at that time. An option has been proposed to give permission for the development of the colony phase wise.

Provisions have been made to refund the fee deposited by the colonizer if he does not start the development work of the colony. Provisions have been made to change the option of providing shelter fee / plot / unit for weak income group.

While rationalizing the additional shelter fee, it has been linked to the collector guideline price prevailing at that time. The time period for completing the development work of the colony has been proposed to be increased from 3 years to 5 years, in which there is also a provision for renewal of one year.

