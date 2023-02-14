Bhopal: Government hospital doctors stop surgery in wake of proposed strike from Feb 17 in MP

Hamidia Hospital, Bhopal | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Government doctors have stopped performing surgeries in hospitals attached to medical colleges in the wake of proposed strike from February 17. The indefinite strike has been planned to press for their demands of timely promotion and salary revision. The private doctors have lent support to government doctors.

MP Teachers' Association president Dr Rakesh Malviya said, “We are asking patients to take date of surgery keeping our strike from February 17. We will sport black badges and observe two- hour strike on February 16. We will go on indefinite strike from February 17 to demand promotions and salary revision.”

According to doctors, lack of a uniform policy for recruitment, promotion and regularisation have upset them. They are demanding revival of Old Pension Scheme and appointment of doctors on administrative posts instead of bureaucrats.

They have demanded implementation of Dynamic Assured Career Progression (DACP) 2008 in Madhya Pradesh, enacted by the Union Government. This policy has been implemented in 13 states. The Central Health Service Officers are governed by the DACP Scheme.

