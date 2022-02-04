Bhopal: Government ends restriction of 250 guests for weddings

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): The limit of maximum presence of 250 people including those from bride and groom side has been withdrawn by state government in view of the current situation of Covid-19 infection.

However, it will be mandatory to follow the use of mask, social distancing, sanitiser at wedding functions.

Additional chief secretary (home) Dr Rajesh Rajora has issued a letter to all the collectors. He said that the remaining paragraphs of the order issued earlier would remain in force.

The positivity rate was 8.2% with 6,516 new Covid cases in the state on Friday. Active case tally reduced to 51,019 from 52,963 reported on Thursday.

However, 18 Covid deaths were reported in just two days in the state, taking the toll to 10,648. Nine Covid deaths each were reported on Thursday and Friday.

Bhopal led with 1,288 cases followed by Indore with 892 cases. Jabalpur and Gwalior reported 442 and 129 cases respectively.

Active cases tally is consistently reducing in the state while deaths are increasing.

