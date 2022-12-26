e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Government employee transfers pension worth Rs 1.68 cr to his account, booked

Bhopal: Government employee transfers pension worth Rs 1.68 cr to his account, booked

According to Habibganj police station house officer Manish Raj Singh Bhadoria, accused Ramsingh Raipuria is an employee of the urban administration and development department

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, December 26, 2022, 11:25 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |
Follow us on

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Habibganj police station staff have registered a case of fraud against a man for forging documents to transfer pension money worth Rs 1.68 crore of a former director of urban administration and development department to his account, the police said.

According to Habibganj police station house officer Manish Raj Singh Bhadoria, accused Ramsingh Raipuria is an employee of the urban administration and development department. The complainant Anil Kumar Gaur is former director of the department.

Gaur approached the police on Sunday evening, alleging that he had entrusted Raipuria with the responsibility of transferring his pension money to his account almost a year ago. However, Raipuria transferred the pension money to his accounts by forging documents, the total of which amounted to Rs 1.68 crore.

“A case has been registered against the accused. Investigations are underway,” said SHO Bhadoria.

Read Also
Bhopal: Congress worked to weaken Indian army, says Union Minister Anurag Thakur
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Hold liquor party at home for Rs 500, Congress opposes

Bhopal: Hold liquor party at home for Rs 500, Congress opposes

Bhopal: District Congress Scheduled Caste chief quits over ‘BJY’ controversy

Bhopal: District Congress Scheduled Caste chief quits over ‘BJY’ controversy

Bhopal: Researchers to accompany ministers

Bhopal: Researchers to accompany ministers

Bhopal: MP’s Science, Technology & Innovation Policy 2022 launched

Bhopal: MP’s Science, Technology & Innovation Policy 2022 launched

Bhopal: Man sets relative’s car ablaze, held

Bhopal: Man sets relative’s car ablaze, held