Bhopal: Government employee transfers pension worth Rs 1.68 cr to his account, booked

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Habibganj police station staff have registered a case of fraud against a man for forging documents to transfer pension money worth Rs 1.68 crore of a former director of urban administration and development department to his account, the police said.

According to Habibganj police station house officer Manish Raj Singh Bhadoria, accused Ramsingh Raipuria is an employee of the urban administration and development department. The complainant Anil Kumar Gaur is former director of the department.

Gaur approached the police on Sunday evening, alleging that he had entrusted Raipuria with the responsibility of transferring his pension money to his account almost a year ago. However, Raipuria transferred the pension money to his accounts by forging documents, the total of which amounted to Rs 1.68 crore.

“A case has been registered against the accused. Investigations are underway,” said SHO Bhadoria.