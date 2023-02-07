Bhopal: Government doctors to launch protest from February 15

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The government doctors will launch protest from February 15 against non-fulfillment of their demands that include timely promotion.

“We will sport black badges on February 15. Two hours of token strike on February 16 will follow total strike from February 17,” MP Medical teachers Association president Dr Rakesh Malviya said.

The car yatra taken out by government doctors from January 27 from Gwalior to press for their demands arrived in Bhopal on Tuesday. They covered 35 districts. The main demands include timely promotion, regularisation and pay revision as per 2009 order.

Dr Malviya said, “Central government implemented Dynamic Assured Career Progression for government doctors in 2008. For last five years, we are demanding timely promotion. We worked during Covid. Government did not pay any additional benefit, incentives.”

The then chief secretary SR Mohanty gave assurance but nothing moved. There are 5,000 government doctors, 3,000 medical teachers, 500 medical officers (medical education), 300 ESI medical officers and 10 officials in medico-legal department, Dr Malviya said.