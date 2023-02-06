Bhopal: Face-off in Congress, Ajay Singh backs Arun Yadav

Congress leader Arun Yadav | File photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The question that who will be the CM Face of Congress in state Assembly elections seems to have divided leadership of party’s state unit.

Former leader of Opposition Ajay Singh has come out in support of ex-MPCC president Arun Yadav as the candidate for the top post in case Congress forms government. State Congress president Kamal Nath has said that he is not interested in becoming the chief minister of the state.

It all began in January this year when hoardings declaring Kamal Nath as the future CM of state MP surfaced in Bhopal. “There is tradition in the Congress party that the legislature party chooses the leader after the elections on the directions of the senior leaders of the party,” Ajay Singh said.

The AICC incharge for Madhya Pradesh JP Agarwal, in an interview, said, “Party decides name of CM, not CM candidate.” After the statement of JP Agarwal, Arun Yadav, who was replaced as MPCC chief by Nath in 2018, also supported Agarwal.

Nath while talking to media in Gwalior on Sunday said that he was not in the race to become CM. He said the party would decide who would lead Congress government in the state.

Party sources claim there is no unanimity in the state Congress on CM face. The old warhorses are ready to take charge of the party in the election year. But the AICC is not in a mood to change the present MPCC president for certain reasons.

