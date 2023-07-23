Bhopal: Goods Worth Rs 10L Gutted In Lakherapura Fire

FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Three garment shops were gutted in the fire that broke out in Lakaherapura on the intervening night of Thursday-Friday, incurring a loss of Rs 10 lakh. Short circuit in a transformer located in the middle of the market had triggered the fire, which spread to shops.

Sources said had the fire brigade reached on time, major loss could have been averted. Though no human loss was reported, shopkeepers suffered heavy financial loss.

Talaiyya police station house officer (SHO) Rakesh Sahu said that the information about the fire outbreak was received at 11.30 pm on Friday. The fire brigade was informed, after which four fire tenders were sent to the spot. It took an hour to extinguish flames.

