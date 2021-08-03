Bhopal: Go for vaccination to avoid corona, says science communicator Sarika Gharu

Bhopal: Science communicator Sarika Gharu said that rainy season should not be a hurdle in getting vaccinated. She said people should go for both the doses of corona vaccine on scheduled dates. “Vaccination is last option for protection from Covid, she said while addressing an awareness programme organised by Hoshangabad janpad panchayat CEO Manoj Sariyam on Tuesday.

Academic and economic activities will continue to be affected till both doses are administered, she said, expressing concern over negligence on part of people stating that they look hardly bothered about Covid protocol like putting masks and maintaining social distancing.

“Even after rainy season, people should not change their mind and postpone vaccination,” she said. The science communicator has approached tribals through songs raising awareness for vaccination.