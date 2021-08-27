Bhopal: Giving lift to two youths cost dear to man

Bhopal: Giving lift to two youths on a bike has cost a man dear as the youths he supported beat him up and looted his bike late on Thursday night.

The victim identified as Asif Ali, 38, is a resident of Shahjahanabad locality. He works for a bike taxi company.

Ali in his complaint to police said that he was returning home on Thursday night, when two youths sought lift from him near Bhanpur Bridge. They asked the victim to drop them on Vidisha road.

The victim told police that the accused took him to Patara pul where one of their accomplices was waiting for them. They overpowered the victim and looted his bike at knife point. The victim, somehow, reached Chhola Mandir police station and lodged a complaint.

Acting swiftly on the victim's complaint, police arrested all the trio accused and recovered the looted bike. The accused have been identified as Ritwik Yadav 18, Vikas Lodhi, 18 and Saurabh Vishwakarma 20.

Published on: Friday,August 27, 2021, 01:50 PM IST