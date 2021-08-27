e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel likely to meet Rahul Gandhi at 4 pm today: SourcesNavjot Singh Sidhu's adviser quits over row after his remarks
Advertisement

Bhopal

Updated on: Friday,August 27, 2021, 01:50 PM IST

Bhopal: Giving lift to two youths cost dear to man

The victim identified as Asif Ali, 38, is a resident of Shahjahanabad locality. He works for a bike taxi company.
Staff Reporter
Representative Photo

Representative Photo

Advertisement

Bhopal: Giving lift to two youths on a bike has cost a man dear as the youths he supported beat him up and looted his bike late on Thursday night.

The victim identified as Asif Ali, 38, is a resident of Shahjahanabad locality. He works for a bike taxi company.

Ali in his complaint to police said that he was returning home on Thursday night, when two youths sought lift from him near Bhanpur Bridge. They asked the victim to drop them on Vidisha road.

The victim told police that the accused took him to Patara pul where one of their accomplices was waiting for them. They overpowered the victim and looted his bike at knife point. The victim, somehow, reached Chhola Mandir police station and lodged a complaint.

Acting swiftly on the victim's complaint, police arrested all the trio accused and recovered the looted bike. The accused have been identified as Ritwik Yadav 18, Vikas Lodhi, 18 and Saurabh Vishwakarma 20.

ALSO READ

Bhopal: NSG commandos conduct anti-terror mock drills

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Friday,August 27, 2021, 01:50 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING

Free Press Journal