Bhopal: NSG commandos conduct anti-terror mock drills

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A team of National Security Guard (NSG) commandos on Friday conducted an anti-terror mock drill at two places in Bhopal.

The mock drill was first conducted at Bharat Bhawan and later at Hamidia Hospital. Heavy police force was deployed on the roads leading to Hamidia Hospital and Bharat Bhawan.

The NSG commandos have been conducting mock drills at different places across the country to test the preparedness of the commandos in preventing terror attacks.

As part of the mock drill, NSG commandos gunned down the dummy terrorists holed up in the Hospital and also made patients, who were captured by the terrorists, free. The commandos later conducted a search of the hospital to ensure that the building was completely safe.

Similar mock drill was conducted at Bharat Bhawan.

Notably, the NSG commandos had conducted a similar mock drill at a Hotel in Indore on August 21.

Published on: Friday,August 27, 2021, 11:44 AM IST