Bhopal: Gitika reserves silver at World Boxing Championship, ready to bout for gold

Bhopal: Boxer from Sports Authority of India’s Bhopal facility Gitika has secured at least a silver for the nation at the International Boxing Associations’ World Boxing Championship being held in Poland.

Gitika, who fights in 45-48 kg light fly category, won the ticket to the finale defeating Italy’s Erika Prisciandaro in the semi-finals on Day 8. She will fight against Poland’s Natalia Dominika Kuczewska to clench the gold on Day 10 of the championship.

Gitika had earlier produced a strong show as she had dominated her opponent Romania’s Elisabeth Ostan from the word go with precise punches and swift movements.

Her brilliant display of technique had forced the referee to stop the contest just after the first round and to declare her winner of the quarter finals. Gitika continued her winning streak in the semi-finals, as well, with the same precision and technique that blew away the minds of all four judges. She was declared the contestant for the finale unanimously by all four judges.