Bhopal: Girls to start wrestling next month, facility set up

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The department of sports and youth welfare has constructed a special hall for women wrestlers at Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Indoor Stadium in Bairagarh.

The hall is equipped with international facilities like wrestling mats to prevent wrestlers from getting hurt while training. All facilities will be provided to girls during wrestling match, said hall in charge Lakshminarayan Tuli. A woman coach will be appointed. The coach serving at the wrestling academy at TT Nagar stadium will start training girls at wrestling hall here, he added.

He said the training would begin next month at the hall. He has asked the girls in the neighbourhood to attend training at wrestling camp in summer vacation.

A water cooler has been installed in the campus. An indoor stadium has been constructed in Hemu Kalani Stadium. Former zone president of Jeev Seva Sansthan, Mahesh Dayaramani, others visited wrestling hall and expressed satisfaction.

Dayaramani said, The spot where the hall and stadium has been built used to be a spot for gamblers and drunkards. Bhopal Development Authority got it cleaned two decades ago and established Swami Shantiprakash Manch after which our youths turned it into badminton court.

They started to gather to play every evening forcing anti-social elements to avoiding coming here. Two years ago, the indoor stadium was constructed and now the place is safe for our children, he added.

