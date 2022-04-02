Bhopal: NSUI renames PEB square as Ghotala Ghar

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Members of National Students Union of India (NSUI) reached Vyapam Square also known as PEB (Professional Examination Board) square and renamed it as Ghotala Ghar Chauraha, said state vice president of NSUI, Ashutosh Chouksey.

Chauksey said that names of the institution are being changed frequently. “First the institution was known as Vyapam. Then it was rechristened as PEB and now after other scams it has been renamed as Karamchari Chayan Aayog,” said Chouksey.

“Considering the past record of Vyapam it is better to call it Ghotala Ghar and therefore we have renamed the square earlier named on Vyapam as Ghotala Ghar Chauraha,” added the vice president of NSUI.

NSUI has demanded that proper investigation should be conducted into irregularities of the PEB where lakhs of youth have been cheated and deprived of their due rights. “We demand a CBI probe into the irregularities conducted by the PEB in constable recruitment and the Teachers Eligibility Test and demand justice for the unemployed youth,” said Chouksey.

Published on: Saturday, April 02, 2022, 02:14 PM IST