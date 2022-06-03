Bhopal: Girl students shine as IEHE stuns many by declaring final results a day after conclusion of exams

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Institute of Excellence in Higher Education (IEHE) declared results of undergraduate (UG) semester 6 and post graduation (PG) semester 4 and achieved 90 percent success, according to the information on Friday.

Director of the institute Dr Pragyesh Kumar Agrawal told that this time we have declared the result within one day after completion of the exams.

The final semester exams were conducted between April 25 to June 1 and the results were released on June 3, he added.

Exam controller of the institute Professor Mahipaal Yadav told that we have achieved almost 90 percent results this time. Since the outset, we had started sending answer sheets for evaluation right after the first exam, added Yadav.

He said, “Students have to apply for higher education and jobs where they need to show their UG grade sheet so this time we have declared the results within a day of completion of exams.”

He told, MA English literature, MA History, Mcom Marketing Management and Msc Mathematics achieved 100 percent result in PG semester 4.

Bsc Honours achieved maximum 96.27 percent result, which is highest result in UG semester 6, he added.

As per the exam controller, Purvi Pandey of Bsc (honours) topped UG programs with 87.25 percent followed by Yuthika Mulay of BA (Honours) with 86.83 percent, Kajol Samtani of BA (Honours) Accounts with 84.78 percent and Aditi Gupta of Bcom (Honours) Management with 84.64 percent.

Anurag Mishra of Msc Mathematics topped the PG programs with 92.23 percent followed by Saloni Paliwal of Mcom Marketing Management with 83.90 percent, Vanni Guru of MA English Literature with 81.88 percent, Himanshi Jain of MA Economics with 81.56 percent and Shivani Baghel of MA History with 75.94 percent, Yadav told.