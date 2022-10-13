Bhopal: Girl abducted, forcibly married in city; case registered

Representative Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A girl was allegedly kidnapped and forcibly married in the city on Saturday. The police registered a case on the complaint of the girl on Thursday, the police said.

Police station in-charge Arun Kumar Sharma told Free Press that a complaint was filed by a 20-year old girl that she was kidnapped and was forced to get married by the accused Pankaj Vishwakarma (21).

The two families know each other and they used to visit occasionally on festivals and on other days.

“On Saturday the accused Pankaj came to the house of the victim and asked her to come to his house as his sister wanted to apply Mehdi on her hands. The girl boarded on his motorcycle and reached the accused house. But when she reached there she was forced to get married with Pankaj”, Sharma said.

When she returned back, she narrated the ordeal to her family. Following which, the family members along with the victim approached the police and filed the complaint.

The police registered the case under section 366 and 506 of IPC and started the investigations.

On the other hand, sources claimed that the girl and the boy were in a relationship and the solemnised marriage, but due to the pressure of the family she filed the complaint.