e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: GIFLIF Indiestaan ends with rocking performance by Lucky Ali

Bhopal: GIFLIF Indiestaan ends with rocking performance by Lucky Ali

The two-day concert was organised in association with MP Tourism Board and Mansarovar Global University.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, February 20, 2023, 12:00 AM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The 2-day GIFLIF Indiestaan ended with rocking performance by playback singer Lucky Ali at MPT DDX Drive-in Cinema in the city.

Besides, performances of Kavish Seth Collective and Bombay Bandook Group were held. They presented Indo-western fusion, which enthralled the audience

The two-day concert was organised in association with MP Tourism Board and Mansarovar Global University. The event was inaugurated with performance of Western Ghats, Ananda Bhaskar Collective and Thaikkudam Bridge Group.

Ali, who is nephew of film actor Meena Kumari and son of actor Mehmood, presented his popular songs. He is a singer, songwriter and actor. Ali made his debut on the Indian music scene with the album Sunoh, which established him as a singer. This album won many of the top awards in Indian music.

Read Also
Bhopal: MP committed to play leading role in realising PM’s climate pledge, says Chouhan
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: MP CM Chouhan, Union Forest minister release 12 South African Cheetahs into Kuno National...

WATCH: MP CM Chouhan, Union Forest minister release 12 South African Cheetahs into Kuno National...

Bhopal: Financial aid to victims of natural calamity raised

Bhopal: Financial aid to victims of natural calamity raised

Bhopal: Three from Mumbai booked for committing fraud

Bhopal: Three from Mumbai booked for committing fraud

MP Vikas Yatra: CM takes report from ministers,asks to address issues pointed by public 

MP Vikas Yatra: CM takes report from ministers,asks to address issues pointed by public 

Bhopal: Woman shoots ex-husband dead in front of 18-year-old son, booked; accused on the run

Bhopal: Woman shoots ex-husband dead in front of 18-year-old son, booked; accused on the run