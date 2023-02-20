Bhopal: GIFLIF Indiestaan ends with rocking performance by Lucky Ali

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The 2-day GIFLIF Indiestaan ended with rocking performance by playback singer Lucky Ali at MPT DDX Drive-in Cinema in the city.

Besides, performances of Kavish Seth Collective and Bombay Bandook Group were held. They presented Indo-western fusion, which enthralled the audience

The two-day concert was organised in association with MP Tourism Board and Mansarovar Global University. The event was inaugurated with performance of Western Ghats, Ananda Bhaskar Collective and Thaikkudam Bridge Group.

Ali, who is nephew of film actor Meena Kumari and son of actor Mehmood, presented his popular songs. He is a singer, songwriter and actor. Ali made his debut on the Indian music scene with the album Sunoh, which established him as a singer. This album won many of the top awards in Indian music.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)