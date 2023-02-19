e-Paper Get App
Bhopal: MP committed to play leading role in realising PM’s climate pledge, says Chouhan

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s cabinet colleagues join him as he completes two years of planting a sapling every day

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, February 19, 2023, 10:34 PM IST
article-image
Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his cabinet colleagues plant sapling at 'Shri Ram Aastha Van' in Bhopal on Sunday | FP
Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan completed two years of his plantation drive on Sunday. Planting a sapling on the occasion at man-made forest 'Shri Ram Aastha Van' near Bhopal airport, the chief minister said that CM said he would continue with his drive regularly as Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched a safe environment campaign to lessen the effect of climate change. PM moto is to anyhow save the earth planet and for this, plantation drive should continue, said Chouhan talking to media persons.  

“PM Modi is working on different levels to achieve the target of net-zero carbon emissions by 2070. Madhya Pradesh would play an important role in fulfilling this pledge,” said the chief minister.

His cabinet colleagues also joined in the sapling plantation. BJP State President VD Sharma was also present

People plant saplings at Shri Ram Aastha Van' in Bhopal on Sunday

People plant saplings at Shri Ram Aastha Van' in Bhopal on Sunday | FP

 We have to arrange clean air for the next generation. So it is the responsibility of everyone to plant a sapling, said Chouhan. He also released a book which throws light on his daily plantation drive. The drive to plant a sapling every day commenced on February 19, 2021 in Amarkantak and it received wide support, said Chouhan. He further said there has not been a single day when he had not planted a sapling, even during corona period, he continued with the drive planting sapling alone. So far the chief minister has planted saplings in twelve states during his tour , he informed.

Sri Ram Astha Mission has taken the responsibility to take care of man-made forest ‘Sri Ram Van’ near Bhopal airport which would be one of the biggest man made forest, said Chouhan, adding that 1.40 lakh saplings would be planted and the aim is to plant 120 different plants.

article-image

