Bhopal: Genome sequencing to be done at AIIMS & DRDE in MP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) for identification of new variant of Covid will be done at AIIMS, Bhopal and Defence Research Development Establishment (DRDE), Gwalior.

Health department, on Thursday, issued a circular to all collectors, chief medical, health officers (CMHO) and civil surgeons regarding the Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) samples after the central government issued an operational guideline.

As per circular, samples from Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain and Rewa divisions have to be sent to AIIMS, Bhopal while samples from Gwalior, Sagar and Jabalpur have to be sent to DRDE, Gwalior.

Central government issued guidelines for quick identification of SARS-CoV-2 variants by revised surveillance strategy in context with COVID-19.