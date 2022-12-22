e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Spike in cases triggers fresh covid fear

Bhopal: Spike in cases triggers fresh covid fear

Hospitality industry gears up for making required changes in upcoming events

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, December 22, 2022, 10:37 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A sudden spurt in Covid cases in some countries and new BF.7 Omicron sub-variant has triggered fresh covid fears. Fearing that the possible surge will impact their business yet again, the hospitality and tourism industries are back to the drawing board to chalk out strategies to handle the emerging situation.

Kamini, a manager of a city hotel, said they are all prepared to make required changes as per the directions of the government. As far as marriage receptions and other events like New Year celebrations are concerned, we have taken bookings in advance and now in wake of the surge in Covid cases, we are chalking out plan to make required changes.” 

An owner of a medical store at 10-Number market said that people coming to the store are inquiring about the status of Covid and are worried over the current spike in cases in China. However, they are not seeking any precautionary medicines but inquiring lot if new patients of Covid are reported in city.”

Remembering the corona-induced lockdown, a canteen operator said that he is keeping his fingers crossed as any harsh restrictions would hamper business and also render many people jobless.

170 oxygen plants functional in MP: Health Commissioner

Health commissioner Dr Sudam Khade said out of 197 oxygen plants in the state, 170 were functional.

Health department official said in of the 35 plants in Bhopal division, 28 were working, while in Indore division there were 39 oxygen plants were installed  of which 35 were functional. In Rewa Division, 16 out of 20 oxygen plants are working. In Gwalior, all 35 plants are working, in Ujjain division  22 out of 28 and in Jabalpur divisions, all 19 oxygen plants are in working condition.

Urging people to follow ‘SMS’—Sanitize, Mask and Social distancing, National Health Mission’s Dr Santosh Shukla said, “there is no need to to panic as we all are vaccinated and our vaccines  are scientifically proven.”

