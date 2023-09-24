 Bhopal: Gayan Parv Ends With Kajri, Khayal Songs
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Gayan Parv Ends With Kajri, Khayal Songs

Bhopal: Gayan Parv Ends With Kajri, Khayal Songs

She represented Indian music tradition in Harvard, Yale and Columbia University.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, September 24, 2023, 11:38 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The three-day, Gayan Parv, ended with the performance of classical singer Richa Pandey and Aastha Goswami at Bharat Bhawan on Sunday evening. Richa Pandey started off her performance with ek taal vilambit khayal in Raga Bageshri.

It was followed by chhota khayal in ektaal madhya laya and a drut bandish. She wrapped up her performance with a traditional kajri song. The event ended with performance of Aastha Goswami, which enthralled the audience. Aastha who is disciple of thumri queen Girija Devi presented Badhai song.

Aastha has been performing for more than 20 years all over India and abroad with numerous awards and honours to her credit. She is based in Vrindavan. She represented Indian music tradition in Harvard, Yale and Columbia University.

Read Also
Bhopal: Several Schools Declare Holiday, Postpone Exams In View Of PM Modi's Visit For Mega BJP...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: PM To Address BJP Karyakarta Mahakumbh Today

Bhopal: PM To Address BJP Karyakarta Mahakumbh Today

Overheard In Bhopal

Overheard In Bhopal

Bhopal: 'Congress Loves Pakistan’ Posters Fixed Targeting Nath

Bhopal: 'Congress Loves Pakistan’ Posters Fixed Targeting Nath

Bhopal: Cong Election Screening Committee Meeting Today

Bhopal: Cong Election Screening Committee Meeting Today

Bhopal: Multi-Aircraft To Fly Past Over Upper Lake To Mark The 91st Anniversary Of Air Force On Sept...

Bhopal: Multi-Aircraft To Fly Past Over Upper Lake To Mark The 91st Anniversary Of Air Force On Sept...