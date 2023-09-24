Bhopal: Gayan Parv Ends With Kajri, Khayal Songs

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The three-day, Gayan Parv, ended with the performance of classical singer Richa Pandey and Aastha Goswami at Bharat Bhawan on Sunday evening. Richa Pandey started off her performance with ek taal vilambit khayal in Raga Bageshri.

It was followed by chhota khayal in ektaal madhya laya and a drut bandish. She wrapped up her performance with a traditional kajri song. The event ended with performance of Aastha Goswami, which enthralled the audience. Aastha who is disciple of thumri queen Girija Devi presented Badhai song.

Aastha has been performing for more than 20 years all over India and abroad with numerous awards and honours to her credit. She is based in Vrindavan. She represented Indian music tradition in Harvard, Yale and Columbia University.