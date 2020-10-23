Bhopal

Bhopal: Gas victims demand action against guilty officials over non reported Covid deaths

These deaths don’t find mention in the district health bulletin issued by state government.

Motorists Drive Past A Poster Bearing The Name Of The Dow Chemicals Company During A March By Bhopal Gas Disaster Victims To Commemorate The 30th Anniversary In Bhopal./ File Pic
BHOPAL: The gas victims have demanded action against officials who have undermined gas victims who died of Covid-19 by not disclosing about it to concerned district and state government authorities. They have written to additional chief secretary (health) and director, Gas Relief, and district collector in this regard.

Gas victims alleged that deaths of seven gas victims who died in Bhopal Memorial Hospital & Research Centre (BMHRC) isolation wards due to corona in August and September have not been disclosed to concerning authorities. These deaths don’t find mention in the district health bulletin issued by state government.

 “Out of seven non reported Covid deaths of Bhopal gas victims, two died in August and five died in September. Most of these patients were from BMHRC pulmonary department,” gas victims said.

Gas victims have written to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) alerting them to the fact that at least eight people died in the BMHRC's isolation ward due to lack of prompt and proper care as no full time doctors were posted there. The situation in BMHRC continues to be same.

